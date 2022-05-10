Bleach Cosplay Sets Up Grimmjow for an Anime Comeback

✖

One awesome Bleach cosplay is gearing up for the anime's big comeback with a fierce new take on Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez! As part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of its original run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Tite Kubo's Bleach manga franchise has made a huge return. Not only did the series get a brand new chapter set after the events of the manga's finale (which also seems to be teeing up for an entirely new arc), but the anime will finally be making its proper return with an adaptation of the much requested final arc from the series.

Bleach will finally be adapting the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from the manga, and it's something anime fans have been asking to see for quite a long time. The final arc from the original run from the series not only brings back a ton of characters from the rest of the series, but introduces whole new powers, forms, fights, and foes that bring out some of the coolest events in the series as a whole. This is especially true for Grimmjow, who gets some cool moments in the final arc, and artist @kirapika.cos on Instagram is reminding fans just how cool the former Espada is with some equally as cool cosplay! Check it out below:

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before the anime returns as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its debut this Fall. It has been licensed by Viz Media for its international release, and they officially describe the new anime as such, "Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich.

Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: 'Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.' The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki's final battle begins!" But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Bleach's big anime return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!