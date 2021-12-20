Bleach Creator Shares Reaction to New Trailer for Anime Comeback

Bleach’s original creator has shared their reaction to the new trailer for the anime’s big comeback! For the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo’s original manga series, it was announced that the franchise would be returning for a new anime to finally adapt the final arc of the manga that never got its full due before. With the original run of the anime adaptation ending before the Thousand-Year Blood War arc could make its way to anime in proper, the look at the series’ big comeback next year is not only exciting for fans but those behind the series as well.

It was a tough wait for fans, but even tougher for series creator Tite Kubo. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War debuted the first full trailer for its anime comeback during Jump Festa 2022, and Kubo shared a special message during the event (that’s now on the official Twitter account representing the creator) that revealed he’s hyped for the anime’s return too, “I’m glad it’s animated! And the official teaser, nice drawings and remixes of the songs! The editing is great! I’ve been involved with the anime from the very beginning as an author, putting myself in all kinds of trouble, but as a viewer, I’m hoping for something good. Please look forward to the broadcast!”

https://twitter.com/tite_official/status/1472135627777126408?s=20

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is currently scheduled for a release in October next year as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an international launch outside of Japan when the new episodes debut. They officially describe the series as such, “Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich.

Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: ‘Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.’ The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!”

