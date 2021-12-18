Bleach’s New Anime Confirms Returning and New Cast

Bleach is coming back with a new anime and has confirmed the new and returning voice actors joining the ride once more! As part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo’s original manga series, it was announced that the anime adaptation would finally be returning to make good on its original promise and finally adapting the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War. This new anime is something fans have been wanting for quite a long time, and was an even tougher ask for those who worked on the series as well. Thankfully, they’ll be coming back.

That’s why it was great news to see that the original cast behind the anime is making their return for the new anime as well. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has debuted its first full trailer as part of the series’ presentation at Jump Festa 2022, and with it confirmed the older cast is returning. Not only that, but there will be some new additions in the form of Yhwach and the Quincies. They made their debut in the Bleach: Brave Souls mobile game, but will be coming to the anime with this new series!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full cast for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s anime breaks down as such:

Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki

Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki

Noriaki Sugiyama as Uryu Ishida

Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue

Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado

Kentaro Ito as Renji Abarai

Shinichiro Miki as Kisuke Urahara

Satsuki Yukino as Yoruichi Shihoin

Binbin Takaoka (who replaces Masaaki Tsukada) as Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

Houko Kuwashima as Sui-Feng

Shouto Kashii as Rojuro Otoribashi

Aya Hisakawa as Retsu Unohana

Masaya Onosaka as Shinji Hirako

Ryotaro Okiayu as Byakuya Kuchiki

Tetsu Inada as Sajin Komamura

Akio Ohtsuka as Shunsui Kyoraku

Tomokazu Sugita as Kensei Muguruma

Romi Park as Toshiro Hitsugaya

Fumihiko Tachiki as Kenpachi Zaraki

Ryusei Nakao as Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Hideo Ishikawa as Jushiro Ukitake

Naomi Kusumi as Ichibe Hyosube

Yoji Ueda as Oetsu Mimaiya

Tomoyuki Shimura as Tenjiro Kirinji

Rina Satou as Senjumaru Shutara

Ayumi Tsunematsu as Kirio Hikifune

The new additions for the final arc fans won’t recognize are as follows:

Takayuki Sugo as Yhwach

Yuichiro Umehara as Jugram Haschwalth

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Askin Nakk Le Vaar

Ayana Taketatsu as Bambietta Basterbine

Yuki Ono as Bazz-B

Yumi Uchiyama as Candice Catnipp

Natsuki Hanae as Gremmy Thoumeaux

Satoshi Hino as Lille Barro

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its debut in Japan next October, but what do you think? How do you feel about Bleach’s original voice cast coming back for the new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!