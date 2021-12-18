Bleach’s New Anime Confirms Returning and New Cast

Bleach is coming back with a new anime and has confirmed the new and returning voice actors joining the ride once more! As part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo’s original manga series, it was announced that the anime adaptation would finally be returning to make good on its original promise and finally adapting the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War. This new anime is something fans have been wanting for quite a long time, and was an even tougher ask for those who worked on the series as well. Thankfully, they’ll be coming back.
That’s why it was great news to see that the original cast behind the anime is making their return for the new anime as well. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has debuted its first full trailer as part of the series’ presentation at Jump Festa 2022, and with it confirmed the older cast is returning. Not only that, but there will be some new additions in the form of Yhwach and the Quincies. They made their debut in the Bleach: Brave Souls mobile game, but will be coming to the anime with this new series!
The full cast for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s anime breaks down as such:
- Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki
- Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki
- Noriaki Sugiyama as Uryu Ishida
- Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado
- Kentaro Ito as Renji Abarai
- Shinichiro Miki as Kisuke Urahara
- Satsuki Yukino as Yoruichi Shihoin
- Binbin Takaoka (who replaces Masaaki Tsukada) as Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto
- Houko Kuwashima as Sui-Feng
- Shouto Kashii as Rojuro Otoribashi
- Aya Hisakawa as Retsu Unohana
- Masaya Onosaka as Shinji Hirako
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Byakuya Kuchiki
- Tetsu Inada as Sajin Komamura
- Akio Ohtsuka as Shunsui Kyoraku
- Tomokazu Sugita as Kensei Muguruma
- Romi Park as Toshiro Hitsugaya
- Fumihiko Tachiki as Kenpachi Zaraki
- Ryusei Nakao as Mayuri Kurotsuchi
- Hideo Ishikawa as Jushiro Ukitake
- Naomi Kusumi as Ichibe Hyosube
- Yoji Ueda as Oetsu Mimaiya
- Tomoyuki Shimura as Tenjiro Kirinji
- Rina Satou as Senjumaru Shutara
- Ayumi Tsunematsu as Kirio Hikifune
The new additions for the final arc fans won’t recognize are as follows:
- Takayuki Sugo as Yhwach
- Yuichiro Umehara as Jugram Haschwalth
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Askin Nakk Le Vaar
- Ayana Taketatsu as Bambietta Basterbine
- Yuki Ono as Bazz-B
- Yumi Uchiyama as Candice Catnipp
- Natsuki Hanae as Gremmy Thoumeaux
- Satoshi Hino as Lille Barro
- Satoshi Hino as Lille Barro

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its debut in Japan next October