Bleach’s Ichigo Actor Shares Reaction to New Anime Trailer

The voice behind Ichigo Kurosaki shared quite the reaction to the new trailer for Bleach’s anime return! As part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo’s original manga series, it was announced that the anime would be finally coming back to adapt the final arc of the manga that never got to make it to the original anime run. During the Jump Festa 2022 convention, Shueisha finally revealed the first look at Bleach’s big anime return with a new trailer that showed a look at how the anime will be making its big comeback.

The first full trailer for Bleach’s new anime has made its debut as part of the Jump Festa 2022 convention, and the star behind Ichigo Kurosaki’s voice in the English dub, Johnny Yong Bosch, shared his hype for the new trailer with fans on Twitter. While there has yet to be any word on whether or not the new Bleach anime will be getting an English dub of its own someday, Bosch clearly has his eye on the new anime and now fans are hoping he comes along for the new ride as well! Check it out:

https://twitter.com/johnnyyongbosch/status/1472239933213618186?s=20

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its debut in October next year as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Tomohisa Taguchi (Twin Star Exorcists, Akudama Drive) is replacing original director Noriyuki Abe to direct the new anime at Studio Pierrot, the studio that produced the series the first time around. Masashi Kudo has been confirmed to be returning as the character designer, and Shiro Sagisu is returning to composing the music. The Japanese voice cast for the series has been confirmed to return as well, and that bodes well for a potential English dub cast return.

There has yet to be any international release plans set for the new Bleach anime yet, but it will be licensed with Viz Media for an English language release when it launches outside of Japan. A full return of the English dub cast would be a great thing to witness considering this return has been requested for quite a long time from anime fans, and it’d be a shame for anyone from that old era to miss out on the new one.

What do you think? How do you feel about the first look at Bleach’s major anime comeback? What are you most excited to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!