Bleach Creator Spotlights Ichigo x Orihime in New Sketch

Bleach has been in the background for some years now, but that will change soon thanks to the anime. If you did not know, this fall will usher in the show's return, and creator Tite Kubo will oversee the comeback. Of course, this means the artist has been more active online as of late, and he's drumming up buzz now over a special sketch of Ichigo x Orihime.

The artwork was posted by Yuzuriha Kenta of all people as the manga artist just celebrated their wedding. It was there the creator posted a photo of a gift they received for the wedding, and it features artwork from several manga creators. Kubo was one of those contributors, and as you can see below, they inked one of Bleach's famous couples to celebrate.

The sketch is simple enough as it shows Ichigo in his usual black robes, so he is in full Soul Reaper mode. However, Orihime seems far more relaxed. The ginger is shown in profile near her husband, and Orihime looks as adorable as ever.

Whether you like it or not, Ichigo and Orihime are the endgame couple for Bleach. As it so often is with shonen series, this ship was controversial as soon as it was introduced, and it remains a point of debate with fans. Bleach has only doubled down on the marriage in recent years as Kubo's one-shots introduced the couple's only son. And as Bleach carries on, you can bet Ichigo and Orihime will prove to fans their love is the unshakable kind.

