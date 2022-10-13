Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Clip Highlights Ichigo's Comeback: Watch

Bleach has finally come back to anime for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc that fans have been waiting over a decade to see, and one clip is highlighting Ichigo Kurosaki's big return to action with his first big fight in the new series' premiere. It's been over a decade since the first anime taking on Tite Kubo's original manga series was cut short, and thus fans have been waiting ever since to see the final arc getting its proper anime due. Part of this was because the final arc features some of Ichigo and the others' biggest moments, and they're already hitting screens with the anime's premiere.

It's hard to deny just how highly anticipated of a return Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was, and the response to the first episode reflected how long fans have been dreaming of seeing all of this in action. This includes the first major fight that kicks off the events as it reintroduced Ichigo and the others as they take out a group of Hollows. Thankfully, the new series came through for Ichigo and demonstrated why he's still one of the biggest action heroes out there. Check out his big comeback in Viz Media's released clip below:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ for international fans) alongside the new episodes hitting Japan. Episode 1 of the new series is titled "The Blood Warfare," and it features Masashi Kudo as chief animation director, Cindy H. Yamauchi as animation director, and Tomohiso Taguchi wrote the screenplay. The premiere episode of the new series was a massive hit with fans around the world, and it's described a such:

"It is observed that Hollows are disappearing one after another in the real world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau is in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, two newly appointed shinigami named Ryunosuke Yumiki and Shino Madarame encounter a Hollow as soon as they arrive. Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions help the two who were helpless amidst the sudden attack. But two days later, a man wearing a mask appears before Ichigo and the others who interacted with Ryunosuke who has finally regained consciousness. And all the while, strange things are happening in the Soul Society."

How did you feel about Ichigo's big return to anime? How did you like the first episode of Bleach's new series?