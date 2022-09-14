Bleach: Ichigo Voice Actor Hypes Anime's Return in New Promo

Bleach is finally gearing up to return with a brand new anime taking on the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series, and the voice actor behind Ichigo Kurosaki is hyping the anime's return for Thousand-Year Blood War with a new promo! Fans have been very eager to see Bleach's final arc getting a proper anime adaptation ever since the original was cancelled and cut short, so it's still sort of mind blowing to see that the anime really is going to return for new episodes this Fall. Not only that, but many of those involved with the original anime will be coming back too.

This has been confirmed to be the case for the original Japanese staff and cast, but there have been questions over whether or not the cast behind the English dub release of the series would be back too. Either way, Ichigo Kurosaki voice star Johnny Yong Bosch is getting ready for the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime debut with a new promo with Viz Media hyping up the anime's premiere next month! You can check it out in action below:

A message for you from @JohnnyYongBosch.



After 10 years, Ichigo returns to the world stage on 10/10! ❤️‍🔥 #BLEACH pic.twitter.com/23jSyzkChL — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 12, 2022

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering in Japan on October 10th, and Viz Media has officially licensed the series for an English language release. They have also announced that the series will be available for a simulcast release in North America, but it has yet to be revealed which platform the new episodes will be streaming on. It has also yet to be revealed when fans can expect to see an English dubbed release for the series, let alone whether or not the dub cast will be returning for the new series either. But with Bosch hyping up its return, it's pretty easy to infer that he'll be coming back for the new dub as well.

There are lots of things to be excited for with Bleach's new anime, and with it lasting for four cours in total, there's going to be a lot of episodes to soak in over the course of the next two years. What are you most excited to see with Bleach's new anime? Are you hoping to see the English dub cast return too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!