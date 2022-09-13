Bleach Apparently Spatted With Other Hit Anime Ahead of Comeback

Bleach will finally make its huge comeback to anime with the Thousand-Year Blood War arc later this Fall, and apparently it's such a huge endeavor that during production it ended up having some surprising spats with other major anime productions during its comeback process due to its high volume and demand! The original adaptation for Tite Kubo's manga series was cancelled before fans could ever see the final arc get its proper anime due, but after years of waiting we'll get to see it come to life at last. This not only includes its animation production, but those behind the original series breathing life into each character.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be juggling a ton of characters, not even including the new faces that will make their appearance in the new anime, and stars Masakazu Morita (who voices Ichigo Kurosaki in the Japanese dub) and Noriaki Sugiyama (who voices Uryu Ishida in the series) noted during the series' advanced premiere in Japan that while in the peak of recording for the series there would be "about 80 people" involved. It got to such a point that it even started to interfere with other anime production schedules, apparently.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Sugiyama explained that there would be a massive number of voice actors recording for the production at its peak, and it even meant that some other productions were not able to get a hold of their cast, "I heard that during the time on the days of the week when Bleach was being recorded, other productions were not able to get ahold of the cast!" Morita then further emphasized this by noting that the staff at other productions seemed to be annoyed at these difficulties, and led to some complaints to which Morita could only apologize.

It goes to show just how massive Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime really is going to be, and given that it's been several years in the making, it sure makes a lot of sense that it would take up such a massive space as well. But that also really hypes what we could see for the final project when it finally premieres next month, so what are you most excited to see from Bleach's new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN