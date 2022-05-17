Bleach Cosplay Shows Off Aizen's Many Faces

✖

One sinister Bleach cosplay has shown off the many faces and looks Sousuke Aizen takes on over the course of the original run of the series! Tite Kubo's original manga franchise is making a huge comeback this year as it celebrates the 20th Anniversary of launching in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This has resulted in some brand new material for the manga, but perhaps more excitingly, more new material from the anime. Fans have been holding out for more anime for quite a while since the manga's final arc features some of the biggest moments from some surprise characters like this huge villain.

While Bleach went on to have a number of powerful foes after his major conflict, Aizen remained a key villain that fans still hold in high regard to this day. The fact that he was able to sneakily bring the entire Soul Society down with his grand plan before unleashing what he could do with his full power, Aizen's impact on the franchise was so big that he even had to show up one more time during the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Now fans can see his many looks throughout the series with some awesome cosplay from artist @Numasan0704 on Twitter! Check it out below:

It won't be too long before Bleach comes back with its Thousand-Year Blood War anime as it will be premiering this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime season. It has been licensed by Viz Media for its international release for when it does drop, and they officially begin to describe the new anime as such, "Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger."

The synopsis continues with, "When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich."

The synopsis concludes with, "Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: 'Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.' The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki's final battle begins!"

What do you think? How did you like Aizen's villainous run in Bleach? Where does he rank among your favorite anime villains of all time? Let us know all of your thoughts about Bleach and everything anime in the comments!