Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Blu-ray Finally Hits U.S. Shelves

Bleach's anime comeback took the anime world by storm, and now, anime fans can revisit the early chapters of the Thousand-Year Blood War. A new limited edition Blu-Ray has hit the stands and Viz Media has released all the details about how you can pick up the set and what the set entails. Luckily, the fights featuring the Soul Society and the Sternritter are well worth revisiting.

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War is halfway finished, leaving two more batches of episodes for anime fans to digest. While a release date for the third cours has yet to be revealed by Studio Pierrot, shonen fans can expect the anime series to return this year. Based on the anime adaptation's last episode, things are sure to go from bad to worse when Bleach returns.

Bleach's Limited Edition Blu-Ray

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – Part 1 (Limited Edition) is now available on Blu-ray!



Learn more: https://t.co/uHzq6hbHdQ pic.twitter.com/MFvH4N6Vs4 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) March 26, 2024

Alongside compiling the first thirteen episodes of Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War, the limited edition Blu-Ray includes some big special editions. Said special editions include a 72-page Behind-the-Scenes Booklet, a video segment in Ichigo Explains, Promotional Videos, Clean Opening and Endings, Trailers, and the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War 2023 Anime Expo Panel Featuring Masakazu Morita.

Here's how Viz Media describes the limited edition of Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War, "Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, come under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: "Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich."

Are you hyped for Bleach's return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.