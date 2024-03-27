Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Add New Scenes in Volume 2 Blu-ray

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for another big release. While the team at Studio Pierrot works on season three, all eyes are on its most recent cour. Japan will bring Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War volume two to shelves with a Blu-ray soon. And thanks to a new report, it seems the home release will give Bleach a major upgrade.

The information comes from Japan as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War volume two was released. The new Blu-ray features episodes 14 – 26, and it features some good bonuses. It turns out the Blu-ray features some new scenes of the Soul Society's fight against the Quincies. And as for the scenes we've already seen, they have been given a makeover.

Over on social media, fans from Japan have started sharing their reactions to the updated footage. "It is full of cuts that weren't shown on air, and some battle scenes have been revived. I'm even more excited for this than the Blu-ray for volume one," user whistlerKisarag shared with followers.

Sadly, we have no word on when this overhauled Bleach animation will arrive in the U.S. The second volume of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War went live in Japan this week, so it will be some time before it is brought to America. In the meantime, you can check out the show's first cour on Blu-ray as Viz Media just opened sales for the bundle.

As for streaming, Bleach and its new series are streaming exclusively on Hulu and/or Disney+. So for those who want more info on the series, you can read the synopsis of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, come under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich."

