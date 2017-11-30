‘Bleach’ Creator & More Announce New Manga One-Shots

If you are hoping to find some new shonen titles to browse, then Shueisha is coming to help out. The publisher is looking to share new manga one-shots next year, and it seems a few familiar creators will give Weekly Shonen Jump new material in 2018.
Over on Twitter, Yonkou Productions announced a series of artists plan to release new one-shots with Shueisha next year. The list includes some notable names like Tite Kubo, but the Bleach creator is far from the only talent looking to make a comeback.
According to Yonkou’s list, Naoshi Komi will also pen a new one-shot for Shueisha. The creator is known best by fans for their work on Nisekoi which ended in 2016. Other artists like Kyosuke UsutaKyosuke Usuta (Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san), Hiroshi Shiibashi (Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan), Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro (Toriko), Ryuhei Tamura (Beelzebub), Nisio Isin (Medaka Box), and Mizuki Kawashita (Strawberry 100%) will also publish new stories.
Of course, international fans will likely know Kubo’s name more so than the other returning artists. The man is the one who thought up Bleach, the ever-popular shonen title known for its supernatural Soul Reapers. After wrapping Bleach in 2016, Kubo will make his first comeback to manga with a yet-known one-shot.
There are fans who are curious about whether Kubo’s one-shot will be related to Bleach or not. The artist did say he plans to return to the franchise, but it won’t be for a full comeback; Bleach will get a live-action film in 2018, and the movie will get a tie-in manga one-shot created by Kubo. Shueisha may publish the one-shot in one of its upcoming issues, but there is no telling if that Bleach add-on is the one being referenced here. Kubo has also said he’s interested in working on a mysterious sci-fi/fantasy project, so that story may be the focus of Kubo’s impending comeback.
