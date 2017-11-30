‘Bleach’ Creator & More Announce New Manga One-Shots

If you are hoping to find some new shonen titles to browse, then Shueisha is coming to help out. The publisher is looking to share new manga one-shots next year, and it seems a few familiar creators will give Weekly Shonen Jump new material in 2018.

Over on Twitter, Yonkou Productions announced a series of artists plan to release new one-shots with Shueisha next year. The list includes some notable names like Tite Kubo, but the Bleach creator is far from the only talent looking to make a comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Yonkou’s list, Naoshi Komi will also pen a new one-shot for Shueisha. The creator is known best by fans for their work on Nisekoi which ended in 2016. Other artists like Kyosuke UsutaKyosuke Usuta (Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san), Hiroshi Shiibashi (Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan), Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro (Toriko), Ryuhei Tamura (Beelzebub), Nisio Isin (Medaka Box), and Mizuki Kawashita (Strawberry 100%) will also publish new stories.

Next year Shonen Jump will be releasing one shots by:

– Tite Kubo

– Naoshi Komi

– Kyosuke Usuta

– Hiroshi Shiibashi

– Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro

– Ryuhei Tamura

– Nisio Isin

– Mizuki Kawashita

and more — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 29, 2017

Of course, international fans will likely know Kubo’s name more so than the other returning artists. The man is the one who thought up Bleach, the ever-popular shonen title known for its supernatural Soul Reapers. After wrapping Bleach in 2016, Kubo will make his first comeback to manga with a yet-known one-shot.

There are fans who are curious about whether Kubo’s one-shot will be related to Bleach or not. The artist did say he plans to return to the franchise, but it won’t be for a full comeback; Bleach will get a live-action film in 2018, and the movie will get a tie-in manga one-shot created by Kubo. Shueisha may publish the one-shot in one of its upcoming issues, but there is no telling if that Bleach add-on is the one being referenced here. Kubo has also said he’s interested in working on a mysterious sci-fi/fantasy project, so that story may be the focus of Kubo’s impending comeback.

Which of these manga one-shots are you most excited to read? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics and anime!