Bleach’s Nel Comes to Life Through this Impressive Cosplay

Tite Kubo’s Bleach is still one of the most popular franchises of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans are still showing love for the series years after it came to its truncated end. Much of this love is shown through slick fan art and cosplay, and this franchise is particular has plenty of characters to mine for this with each new arc of the series introduces whole factions full of tons of new characters.

But this has also resulted in the cream of the crop rising to the top, and one of the major breakout stars of these ancillary character additions was Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck. Either due to her character design, surprise of a full adult form, or ties to the Espada, this character has remained in fans minds to this day. And one recent cosplay brought Nel back to the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kiyo (@kiyocosplay) on Jul 22, 2019 at 3:42am PDT

Cosplay Artist @kiyocosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) shared this impressive take on Nel’s adult form, and it has been a huge hit with fans so far. Given the slate of popular Bleach characters available for cosplay, fans appreciate seeing this character as much as possible as Nel isn’t the highest on the list of top choices. Even more so her full Espada or unleashed forms.

First introduced during the Hueco Mundo arc, Nelliel made a huge impact on fans as Ichigo first met her as a mysterious Arrancar child running throughout the deserts of Hueco Mundo. She was incredibly popular in this form, and even more so when it was revealed that her true form was a buxom beauty that actually had ties to the Espada. This character proved to be such a popular inclusion, she later arrived in the Thousand Year Blood War arc with the ability to shift between forms at will.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.