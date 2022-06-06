Bleach Creator Finally Addresses One of Their Finale's Plot Holes

✖

It has been years since Bleach ended, but the franchise still feels as fresh today as ever. Tite Kubo will watch the supernatural story return to television this fall with Ichigo in tow. After all, the series is ready to adapt the manga's final act, and readers are hoping the TV show answers some questions they never saw addressed. And to prep fans, Kubo just addressed one plot hole that has followed Chad around.

The whole thing comes from the artist himself as Kubo runs a blog over in Japan. It is there fans can purchase subscriptions to read his entries, and Kubo did a fan Q&A not long ago. At that time, a fan asked the creator why Bleach turned Chad into a pro fighter in its finale despite the character's gentle nature. So naturally, Kubo gave an explanation.

"Nothing changed," Kubo said about Chad and his pacifistic point of view. "Chad simply considers boxing a martial arts sports and doesn't view it as something violent."

As fans will remember, Chad held a grudge against violence for much of Bleach. The character was seen in high school as some kind of thug given his tall stature and muscular frame. Chad even promised to never fight with his fists to prove those who judged him wrong. However, as Bleach went on, Chad grew more confident in himself and his skill at fighting to protect rather than harm. So by the time Bleach came to an end, you can see why Chad was willing to go pro as a boxer.

