Bleach Creator Gives Update on Burn The Witch Season 2

Bleach series creator Tite Kubo has shared an update on Season 2 of his newest series, Burn The Witch. When Burn The Witch first debuted as a one-shot back in 2018, Shueisha was so responsive to it that it was picked up for a four chapter limited series and theatrical anime film that debuted this year. But when the limited series came to an end, it was announced that it would be returning for a "Season 2" of chapters. Even more enticingly, it was announced that this new wave of chapters for the series would be "coming soon."

During an interview with Comic Natalie, unfortunately, Kubo gave an update on the status of Burn The Witch Season 2 and noted that it might not be coming as "soon" as originally advertised. As it turns out, the Shonen Jump editors put the "coming soon" tease in their cheekily as a way to motivate Kubo to produce the new chapters quicker.

As Kubo explained about Burn The Witch Season 2, " My editor told me they wanted to put the Season 2 announcement at the end of the final chapter of Season 1, so I told them I'd draw some sketches for that, like the ones that appear on those pages." Kubo then even joked that the "Coming Soon" was written without his permission.

Kubo revealed that the editor had shown him the teaser page for Season 2 before it went to print, but he himself noted that it wasn't going to be coming soon. As he broke it down further, Kubo asks for fans' patience as it's probably going to be a while before we actually see new chapters of Burn The Witch, "There were a lot of people on Twitter commenting that they 'were sure I'd start drawing Season 2 soon.' I ended up thinking that 'I'd actually have to start drawing 'soon', it seems.' But it will probably not be 'soon,' so I'll be happy if readers can patiently wait."

From this update it seems that Shueisha's very eager for more of Kubo's work just as fans are after the debut of both the limited series and theatrical film. Now it's even more unclear when we'll be seeing new chapters of Burn The Witch, but maybe Shueisha can even factor in a new anime film for the second season as well!

But what do you think? Do you want to read more of Burn The Witch? What did you think of "Season One"? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Comic Natalie