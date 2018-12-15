‘Bleach’ Artist Shares Intense Renji Sketch

Originally introduced as a foe to Ichigo, Renji slowly became one of the fan-favorite allies over the course of Tite Kubo’s Bleach. With intense moments all of his own, it’s not hard to see why he became such a favorite.

But in case you needed a reminder of how cool Renji Abarai could be, character designer for the Bleach anime Masashi Kudo is here to help with an intense new sketch of the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kudo’s sketch features an up-close and personal look at Renji as he’s in the middle of what is undoubtedly an intense battle with a strong foe. With his hair normally in a ponytail, it’s now all down with a torn Shikakusho to match. Still, it does not seem like he’s ready to stand down either as he coolly gets ready for the next phase of the battle. Makes you really want to see more Bleach adventures again.

Kudo has kept the love for the Bleach series alive on Twitter. Previously sharing a sweet new sketch of Rukia, several alluring sketches of Orihime for her birthday, an equally spicy sketch of Rangiku, new sketches of Ichigo, Rukia, and Kenpachi, a striking new sketch of Grimmjow, and even sketches bridging the gap between Kubo’s older series and brand new one-shot Burn the Witch.

It’s not just Bleach either, Kudo is sharing his love for either as he’s showed love for DC Comics villains Cyborg Superman and The Joker and reached across the comic world with a cool tribute to Venom. At this point, it’s best to keep an eye on Kudo’s Twitter to see what cool art gets shared next.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.