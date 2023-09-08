Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Peek at Cour 2 Future

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War has titled its second cours as "Separation", highlighting the fact that former Soul Society ally, Uryu Ishida, has seemingly switched sides and is now working with the Wandenreich. Thanks to Yhwach and his forces' ties to the Quincy Clan, Ishida has been chosen to be the heir apparent to the Sternritter leader. With Ichigo Kurosaki returning to the battlefield to save Kenpachi, Studio Pierrot has shared a new look at the next episode in the supernatural shonen series.

Following his initial defeat at the hands of Yhwach, Ichigo made it a point to strengthen himself and discover a new way to enhance his swordsmanship. In the last episode of the Thousand-Year Blood War, Ichigo returns to the battlefield and proves that his time training was well spent. Taking on multiple Sternritter at once, Ichigo found himself face to face with his former ally Ishida, stunned at the series of events that led to this moment. Despite the Shinigami discovering how to acquire their Bankais once again, the Wandenreich have revealed that they had far more power at their disposal than Ichigo and his allies expected. While the second cours is aiming to conclude this month, it is clearly aiming to end with a bang.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Preview

Aside from Ichigo Kurosaki making a comeback, both Chad and Orihime were able to hit the battlefield as well in the previous installment. Training alongside the Arrancar, it's clear that Ichigo's two human allies have managed to up their game in the process as well. Ichigo might eventually come face-to-face with Yhwach for a rematch, but he's going to have quite a few challenges to overcome before he does.

Preview of the next episode of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: The Separation! 🔥



✨More: https://t.co/kYgRQfImhS pic.twitter.com/bbUvCtWged — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 7, 2023

Bleach's "Separation" will come to an end on September 30th with two back-to-back episodes, with the anime adaptation confirmed for two additional cours before the Blood War comes to a close. On the manga front, a color edition of the shonen's latest chapter, "Breathes From Hell" has hit the stands and shown the Soul Society years after the Blood War's conclusion. While this new chapter hasn't been confirmed for an anime adaptation, it's possible that Ichigo's anime adaptation might return.

What has been your favorite moment of the Blood War so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.