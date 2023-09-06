Bleach Cliffhanger Sets Up Uryu's Betrayal

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been steadily bringing Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida closer to a major clash with each of the new episodes that have been airing this Summer, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the anime sets this up more than ever before as Ichigo and Uryu have finally come face to face! One of the biggest developments from the first part of the anime that released last Fall was that while Ichigo and the others were fighting against the Quincies, Uryu in fact had joined with them alongside Yhwach and the other enemies.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation then took things even further by seeing Yhwach officially name Uryu as his successor, but that was only the start of it all. As Yhwach readies to make his real move in the newest episode of the anime, Ichigo and Uryu finally come face to face as Uryu actually fires on Ichigo before moving to where the Soul King is. Now it's only a matter of time before fans get the full fight between Ichigo and Uryu that has been teased since Part 2 began. Check out the cliffhanger as shared by Viz Media below:

Bleach: What's Next for Uryu?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation officially brought Ichigo back to the Soul Society to start his main slate of fights against the Quincies, but it's revealed to be yet another facet of Yhwach's grand plan. He had been biding his time for when there would be a notable opening to the Soul King's territory, and it ended up breaking through when Ichigo arrived. With this opening, Yhwach can now move towards his real target and take on the Soul King himself.

Ichigo tries to stop him, only for Uryu to point his arrows toward his former friend and fire on Ichigo instead. He's thankfully saved at the last minute with Chad and Orihime's help, but all Ichigo wants in the moment is a full explanation from Uryu as to why he's joined Yhwach's side. It's something fans have been wondering as well since the first part of the anime aired last Fall, and it's something we'll see worked out as Part 2 reaches its end this Summer.

