Bleach Cliffhanger Kicks Off Soul Society Invasion

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has spent its first few episodes building up the titular war from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode has kicked things off with a bang in a full invasion of the Soul Society! The final arc of the highly anticipated anime's return started things off with a mysterious enemy making their way into Soul Society to declare war on the Soul Reapers in a few more days. It was then revealed this threat was actually a new group of Quincies, and thus made the upcoming conflict all the more intriguing.

Following setting up this new enemy for the first couple of episodes of the new series, Episode 3 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has seen the Quincies making their move. When word that Ichigo Kurosaki is fighting in Hueco Mundo following an attack from another group, the Quincies then decide it's now time to strike with the "Special Threat" occupied in a different spiritual region. This all leads to the leading group, the Sternritter, to bust into Soul Society with pillars of Reishi flames.

It's Time for War

Episode of the series sees Ichigo fighting Quilge Opie in Hueco Mundo after the Quincy had taken over the region with ease thanks to his terrifying power. He explains that the Sternritter have labeled Ichigo as a "Special Threat" needing to be eliminated, but it's unclear as to what that means for the upcoming battle at hand. But what is clear is that when they discover that Ichigo is fighting Opie, they decide now is the time to strike since Soul Society is thus deemed most defenseless at the time.

As the episode comes to a close, burning pillars of Reishi start to break out across the areas that each of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads have been posting at waiting for an attack. It's here we see the terrible line up of the Sternritter group and how quickly they are getting into the fight with the intent of completely eliminating the Soul Reapers out. Now that the titular war of the anime has kicked off in full, it's time for the highly anticipated brawls.

