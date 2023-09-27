Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 25 Sneak-Peek Released

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for one of its biggest twists yet. The hit anime has been working through its second cour since July, and now Bleach is eager to close shop for the year. That means another cour finale is on the horizon, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is taking a step closer to that end with a peek at episode 25.

As you can see below, the team behind Bleach posted a first look at episode 25 of Thousand-Year Blood War. A total of four stills were released from the episode, but that is not all. A synopsis detailing episode 25 was also shared, and you can read the blurb below:

“Yhwach escapes by himself from the cage set within the fake Spirit King’s Place and comes face-to-face with soldiers who protect the true Spirit King’s Palace. The military commander wields a giant brush-like Zanpakuto and tells Yhwach not to say his name so casually. A huge hand then appears, knocking Yhwach away from his approach. In the meantime… Uryu ends up confronting Shutara but…?

As you can see, Bleach is going to get wild this week when its next episode airs. Yhwach is about to set his eyes on the actual Soul King Palace, but his infiltration will not go over easily. While the Quincy continues battling from outside the Soul King Palace, other fights will make themselves known. For one, a recent blurb regarding Bleach episode 25 confirms characters like Uryu will go to battle in this new update, and he will show down with the Soul King’s elite guard.

Want to know more about Bleach? No sweat! You can find the original anime and Thousand-Year Blood War streaming on Hulu as well as Disney+ in select regions. So for more info on Bleach, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn’t change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia–who is slowly regaining her powers–it’s Ichigo’s job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace.”

