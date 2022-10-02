Bleach Shares New Thousand-Year Blood War Poster

Bleach is getting ready to finally return for new episodes in just a little over a week from the time of this writing, and the anime is hyping up the Thousand-Year Blood War arc with a cool new poster! The Fall 2022 anime schedule is stacked with many major releases, but there's likely no bigger return than for Bleach as fans have been waiting a decade to see the anime adaptation finally take on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series. It often felt like it wouldn't be real, but the series really is coming back with new episodes soon.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering overseas later this month, and while the series has yet to fully reveal where it will be available for international fans outside of Japan, it's still quite the huge anime to look forward to. Showing off just how far the original anime adaptation took the series before this new slate of episodes, the newest poster from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is hyping up Ichigo's long awaited return to anime. You can check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Poster in Issue #44. pic.twitter.com/yR1b0FnXdq — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) October 2, 2022

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently scheduled to debut on October 10th, and Viz Media has announced their will be a simulcast for the series for fans outside of Japan but have yet to reveal a streaming platform as of this writing. Bleach's official website previously revealed that Episode 1 of the new series is titled "The Blood Warfare," and it features Masashi Kudo as chief animation director, Cindy H. Yamauchi as animation director, and Tomohiso Taguchi wrote the screenplay. The series premiere is described as such:

"It is observed that Hollows are disappearing one after another in the real world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau is in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, two newly appointed shinigami named Ryunosuke Yumiki and Shino Madarame encounter a Hollow as soon as they arrive. Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions help the two who were helpless amidst the sudden attack. But two days later, a man wearing a mask appears before Ichigo and the others who interacted with Ryunosuke who has finally regained consciousness. And all the while, strange things are happening in the Soul Society."

Are you excited for Bleach's anime comeback for Thousand-Year Blood War? What are you hoping to see from the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!