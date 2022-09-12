Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 1 Shares First Images, Staff Credits

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the horizon, and that means all eyes are on Ichigo Kurosaki. The hero is one of the most recognizable in anime, and even though their anime ended a decade ago, the fandom has not forgotten Ichigo. That is why their long-awaited comeback is set to go down in a month's time, and we have been given new details on the special premiere.

The update comes straight from Japan as the official Bleach website posted a synopsis for its big premiere. So if you want to read up on "The Blood Warfare", you can read the blurb below.

BLEACH TYBW Anime

Episode-1 "The Blood Warfare" Previews pic.twitter.com/q7pVuPtnXK — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) September 11, 2022

"It is observed that Hollows are disappearing one after another in the real world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau is in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, two newly appointed shinigami named Ryunosuke Yumiki and Shino Madarame encounter a Hollow as soon as they arrive. Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions help the two who were helpless amidst the sudden attack. But two days later, a man wearing a mask appears before Ichigo and the others who interacted with Ryunosuke who has finally regained consciousness. And all the while, strange things are happening in the Soul Society."

As you can see, this first episode is going to have a lot of moving pieces. Bleach will have to reintroduce fans to the anime's setting and lore before diving into an all-new conflict. This time around, the ordeal seems to involve some strange readings in the Soul Society as well as the world's dwindling number of Hollows. And given what we know about Bleach's final act, none of their oddities can mean anything good.

Of course, Bleach also announced its key staff for episode one ahead of its release. Tomohiso Taguchi did the storyboard and screenplay while Cindy H. Yamauchi handled work as animation director. Masashi Kudo was asked back to be the chief animation director, and of course, series creator Tite Kubo kept informed on the adaptation ahead of its return.

What do you think about this first look at Bleach's new anime? Will you be tuning into its premiere next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.