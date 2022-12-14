Bleach Cosplay Hypes Up Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has crossed into the climax of its first wave of episodes, and one awesome cosplay is readying for Yoruichi Shihoin's big comeback to the anime for the final arc! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series kicked off with a bang in the new anime series as the Soul Reapers figured out just how little they were prepared for an onslaught from a powerful new foe. But it has been made clear through the episodes since that this opening battle was just the first salvo in a huge new war coming our way next.

With the first part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War coming to an end, there are still lots of fan favorite characters that have yet to make their appearance in the series just yet. There's no reason to worry as characters like Yoruichi play a pivotal role in the fight against the Quincies to come, and artist @g.sus_ on Instagram is getting ready for the fan favorite fighter's big return to the anime in future episodes with some perfect cosplay of the fighter! Check it out:

Where Is Yoruichi in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now reaching the final episodes of its first cour (with a planned extended finale airing later this month), it's time to look ahead for the future of the series. The new anime has been previously confirmed for many more episodes following this initial cour, but it has yet to be revealed what kind of schedule the next slate of episodes will be airing. But fans will also get to see the war break out in full in what's to come.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Celebrates Episode 10 With Special Poster | New Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer Sets Up Part 1's Finale

Yoruichi is part of many of the characters fighting against the Sternritter enemy, but it's hard to gauge exactly when the fighter will be making her actual return in the anime. Until then, now is the perfect time to catch up with the new anime as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is streaming its new episodes on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories.

But are you excited to see Yoruichi coming back to Bleach's anime in the future episodes? How are you liking its run so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything Bleach and more in the comments!