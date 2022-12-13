Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Celebrates Episode 10 With Special Poster

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially reached the climax of the first part of its new anime series, and it's celebrating all that went down in Episode 10 of the series with a special new poster! Fans have been waiting over a decade to see the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga getting its proper anime due, so it's hard to believe that the anime is now ten episodes into its new anime. With so much happening with a highly anticipated fight in Episode 10, the anime is really making sure to go all out for it.

Episode 10 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War features a pretty huge fight between Captains Kenpachi Zaraki and Retsu Unohana, and it's one that fans have been waiting to see ever since it was announced that the final arc would be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. It's such a big event that even those behind the anime are celebrating the big moment with a special new poster highlighting the two before their big fight in the episode itself. Check it out below:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 10

Episode 10 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is titled "The Battle," and as the title suggests, the big focus of the episode is the long awaited fight between Kenpachi and Unohana. Some big things are happening within the fight that reveals more about their surprising shared past together, and through it all brings Kenpachi to a much stronger level than ever before. If you wanted to check it out, you can now find the anime streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories).

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be taking a week off before returning on Tuesday, December 26th with the final two episodes of its first part. This will bring the first phase of the final arc to an end, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the anime if you have missed out on its big comeback for the Fall 2022 anime schedule.

What did you think of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 10? How are you liking the new anime overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!