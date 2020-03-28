Bleach Desperately Needs a Sequel

Bleach The Next Generation Much like series like Boruto and One Piece, we feel that the best method for moving forward would be to give the world of Ichigo Kurosaki and company a time jump. While the amount of time that the series would take in exploring the future could vary based on preference, we would probably prefer to see the adventures of Ichigo's kids in the future as they explore the world that their father knew so well and perhaps meet some of his dad's old "friends". Aside from this, maybe we could explore Ichigo as a full fledged adult, balancing responsibilities as a family man with those of a Soul Reaper, hunting down demons while attempting to make it in home in time for dinner. We don't know about you but we certainly wouldn't mind diving into a future interpretation of the afterlife that Tite Kubo had made so popular!

An Ending For Every Character One of the biggest complaints for the finale of Bleach was that a lot of characters not only didn't get a proper ending, and there were QUITE A FEW characters in the roster of Soul Society, but also, several characters weren't revealed to have lived or died in the final battle! While the sequel doesn't necessarily need to be a full blown series, perhaps it could be an installment that simply ties a bow on the characters that we all grew to know during Beach's time as one of the most popular Shonen series around!

It Doesn't Have To Be A Series As mentioned earlier, giving us one final goodbye to the characters of Soul Society via a feature length film could also be the way to go. One of the reasons that the series came to an end was due to the fact that creator Tite Kubo felt that the time was right for the franchise to come to an end, and had been suffering from some health related issues as a result of the hard work he had put into creating and continuing the Bleach manga. Giving fans one last goodbye via a sequel movie would probably be the best way to go about offering fans a satisfying conclusion that many felt the finale of Ichigo Kurosaki didn't supply.

We Love These Characters Bleach created a world that was full of idiosyncratic characters and amazing battles, with the Soul Society specifically giving us some of the best characters that the anime had to offer. Characters like Kenpachi, Rukia, Hitsugaya, and Aizen all have their strengths when it comes to the medium of anime and we'd love to have the opportunity to revisit these characters in brand new adventures. Ichigo, Chad, Orihime, and Ishida gave us a look at the Soul Society through mortal eyes and it would be amazing to once again experience stories through these protagonists who found themselves in supernatural predicaments and high octane battles.