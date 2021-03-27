Viral Bleach Cosplay Perfectly Brings Yoruichi to Life

✖

One Bleach cosplay has gone viral for bringing Yoruichi Shihoin to life! Tite Kubo's Bleach is still one of the most popular action manga and anime releases to ever come out of the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it's because of all the memorable characters and designs that fans had been introduced to over the course of the series. Not only that, but these characters often got into some pretty cool battles as the arcs got more intense. This is especially true for Yoruichi Shihoin, who still remains a fan favorite after all these years.

One of the reasons the fighter still remains a favorite is her skill set that made her a much different kind of character than the rest of the Soul Society fighters in the series. She fought completely differently, and looked quite cool doing it. It's this blend of coolness and fierceness that artist @litdesu on Twitter has gone viral with fans for with some awesome Yoruichi cosplay that captures the character perfectly and brings her to life right off the page! Check it out:

Yoruichi did have some pretty huge moments throughout Bleach's run, but unfortunately the anime was not able to bring all of these moments to screen. Ending its run before the official final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series, the anime had fans asking for it to come back for years after that first ending. Surprisingly, fans realized they would be getting their wish soon enough as Bleach has officially announced that the anime will be coming back to adapt the final arc of the series at last.

Unfortunately, there have been no concrete updates on this new Thousand-Year Blood War arc anime since that initial announcement last year (around this same time actually), but it was announced for a tentative release in 2021. With the final arc of the series featuring the biggest battles and best moments for fighters like Yoruichi (including some brand new moves, power ups, and abilities), it's no wonder fans have been carrying a torch for it for so many years.

With awesome cosplay like this bringing it back to the spotlight, Bleach will probably dominate once more! But what do you think? Where does Yoruichi rank among your favorite fighters in Tite Kubo's manga? Excited to see her come back to action with the new anime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!