Blood of Zeus Season 2 Releases New Preview (Exclusive)

Netflix has had quite a few juggernauts in the animation department as of late. Original animated series such as Castlevania, Masters of The Universe: Revelation, Big Mouth, and Blue Eye Samurai are just a few examples of shows that have taken the platform by storm. Now, another major series is preparing to make its grand return via a second season and we here at ComicBook.com have an exclusive look at Blood of Zeus' second season.

Blood of Zeus, if you didn't have the opportunity to catch this original Netflix series, received a perfect score from ComicBook.com's own Nick Valdez. Nick had the following to say about the show focusing on the world of the gods, "The cast behind the series excellently brings Blood of Zeus to life as well. While Derek Phillips is indeed the anchor of the series as Heron, the real standout of the series has to be Jason O'Mara's Zeus. Often getting some of the best lines in the series (and arguably the character that gets the most engaging story overall), the team behind the series makes sure that the "Zeus" in Blood of Zeus is entertaining from the inside out."

The Gods Will Return

(Photo: Netflix)

Nick's review continued, "Blood of Zeus comes in the wake of several of Netflix's original anime efforts, and is a great example of the kind of fun experimentation a strong idea can bring to the medium. Carving out a path unique from its contemporaries, Blood of Zeus has kicked open the door to a whole new world of anime for Netflix."

When it comes to the upcoming second season arriving next month, Netflix has also dropped a breakdown of what's in store for Heron now that Zeus has fallen, "Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus' demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long-standing suffering."

Are you hyped for the return of the gods on Netflix this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Blood of Zeus.