Blood of Zeus Season 2 Netflix Release Date Announced

Blood of Zeus is finally coming back to Netflix with the highly anticipated Season 2 of the anime series, and Netflix has announced the release date for the new episodes! Blood of Zeus was one of the first major original anime projects released by Netflix as part of its new endeavor for the 2020s to expand with new anime and animated originals, and it was such a hit with fans that it was soon announced to have a second season in the works. It's been a couple of years since that second season was announced, but now the new episodes are on the way!

Blood of Zeus Season 2 is now in the works for a release on Netflix later this year, and as part of Geeked Week 2023, Netflix has released the first real look at the new episodes on the way. As part of the confirmation that the new episodes are coming this year, the first clip from Blood of Zeus Season 2 has been released to confirm that the new episodes will be premiering with Netflix on May 15th around the world. You can check out the first clip from Blood of Zeus Season 2 below.

What to Know for Blood of Zeus Season 2

Blood of Zeus Season 2 will be releasing on Netflix on May 15th, so it's the perfect time to catch up with the first season already streaming with Netflix. They tease the first season of Blood of Zeus as such, "A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army." You can check out ComicBook.com's review of the series here.

Speaking with Charley and Vlas Parlapanides and director Shaunt Nigoghossian about the first season of the series back when it was released, they teased plans about where the series could go next in future seasons, "[Charley and Vlas Parlapanides] have quite a lot of things going on," Nigoghossian stated. "They are ready to go. There's a Medusa story. I don't know if I can say that." Elaborating on this further, Charley Parlapanides teased we'll be seeing more of the other gods, "Someone keeps asking why they don't see Athena. And the idea is, listen- Actually, we do. We would spend five seasons and we see her, there are shots of her, but it would be a five seasons story. And we definitely have a very detailed 20 page outline for season two worked out."

