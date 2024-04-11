Blood of Zeus Season 2 Trailer Released: Watch

Powerhouse Animation has had a good working relationship with Netflix, helping to create some of the streaming service's biggest animated originals. Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne, Seis Manos, and Masters of The Universe: Revelation are only a few examples of the series that the union has spawned. Next month, Powerhouse is bringing back the world of the Greek Gods with the second season of Blood of Zeus, and has a new trailer to show animation fans what's in store for Heron now that Zeus is no longer a player on the board.

When ComicBook.com reviewed the first season of the Netflix original series, we gave it a perfect "5 out of 5", so if this is one you have yet to check out this animated show, now might be a good time. Here's how we praised the series in our review, "Blood of Zeus comes in the wake of several of Netflix's original anime efforts, and is a great example of the kind of fun experimentation a strong idea can bring to the medium. Carving out a path unique from its contemporaries, Blood of Zeus has kicked open the door to a whole new world of anime for Netflix."

Heron Returns For Blood of Zeus Season 2

Blood of Zeus isn't the only series in Powerhouse's future, as the animation studio is once again set to explore another video game property following their work on Castlevania. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will tell a new story following the video game icon, adding to the packed roster of video game adaptations.

If you want a breakdown of Blood of Zeus' big comeback next month, here's how the Netflix original animated series describes its second season, "Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus' demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long-standing suffering."

What are your predictions for the return of Blood of Zeus? Which Powerhouse/Netflix collaboration has been your favorite to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the gods.