Famous Manga Artists Celebrate Blue Exorcist's 10th Anniversary with Special Artwork
Kazue Kato's Blue Exorcist recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a special commemorate art book, and many famous manga creators have come together to celebrate the occasion with their own takes on the fan favorite series. Blue Exorcist might not have the most popular name out of all the offerings in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine, but it certainly has one of the most dedicated fan bases. This fan base even extends to other creators as well as many of them provided special sketches to fill the pages of the commemorative art book.
As shared by @WSJ_manga on Twitter, the special art book boasts artwork from creators such as Akira Toriyama, Masashi Kishimoto, Eiichiro Oda, Sui Ishida, and many more who have come together to cement this major milestone for the long running series.
Blue Exorcist's 10th Anniversary Commemorative Illustrations. pic.twitter.com/7ZBAxd7ZpJ— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
Read on to get the full low down of each of the artworks in the new book, and let us know your favorites! What do you think of Blue Exorcist? What are some of your favorite moments in the series so far?
Dragon Ball's Creator and More
· Ahndongshik (Appare Ranman!)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball)
· Amyuu (Kono Oto Tomare!)
· Arakawa Shin (Murciélago ARAÑA) pic.twitter.com/DS6qCvTduJ
World Trigger's Creator and More!
· Asato Mizu (Aharen-san wa Hakarenai)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Atsushi Nakayama (Kokkuri Majo Saiban, Gamblers Parade)
· Chack Mori (Gloomy Bear)
· Daisuke Ashihara (World Trigger) pic.twitter.com/QdA3NCUM63
One Piece's Creator Got in on the Fun Too!
· Eiichiro Oda (ONE PIECE)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Emi Goromaru (Aya to Watashi, Mainichi Miso Shiru)
· Erubo Hijihara (Despair Trigger)
· Hachi (Majo no Kaigashuu) pic.twitter.com/De9IpMJvbZ
More Manga Creators Come Together for Blue Exorcist!
· Hajime Kazu (Luck Stealer)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Haruhara Robinson ('Tis Time for Torture, Princess!)
· Hentenshi (Boku to Kimi no Nijuu Tantei)
· Hikaru Miyoshi (Moriarty the Patriot) pic.twitter.com/7t2zQW2xKp
Even More Creators Have Come Together!
· Hiroyuki Asada (Tegami Bachi)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Hisae Iwaoka (Hanaboro)
· Honami Tsuda (Boku to Kimi no Nijuu Tantei)
· Itoe Takemoto (Kemono no Souja) pic.twitter.com/FEQcEBux0k
And Even More Creators!
· Kanahei (Kuramochi Hon)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Kappy (Hidarikiki no Eren)
· Kei Deguchi (9th Desert)
· Kenichi Kondo (Dark Gathering) pic.twitter.com/ASQBfEjjvH
Fresh Takes on Blue Exorcist in this Batch!
· Kiri Gunchi (Dear CALL)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Kitada Ryoma (Dokyuu Hentai HxEros)
· Kiyotsugu Yamagata (Märchen Mädchen)
· Kosuke Masuda (Gag Manga Biyori) pic.twitter.com/iQYRBzUX67
Here are Even More Sketches!
· Kota Nango (Kojirase Hyakki Dominor)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Kuzushiro (Chihaya-san wa Sono Mama de Ii)
· Kyosuke Usuta (Pyu to Fuku! Jaguar)
· Maruei Rokudai (This Communication) pic.twitter.com/gqFy2hy15z
Naruto's Creator Has Gotten into the Fun Too!
· Masashi Kishimoto (NARUTO)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Minoru Sasaki (Chuusotsu Worker kara Hajimeru Koukou Seikatsu)
· Mitsuru Kido (Kawaisugi Crisis)
· Norihiro Yagi (Claymore) pic.twitter.com/CUhgQLspp5
All You Need is Kill's Creator Has Gotten into this Too!
· Ryosuke Takeuchi (All You Need Is Kill)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Sai Yamagishi (Moon Land)
· Sana Kirioka (Shouwa Otome Otogibanashi)
· Shou Aimoto (Kemono Jihen) pic.twitter.com/keLiMLz3z0
Here's a Piece from Tokyo Ghoul's Creator and More!
· Shuichi Aso (Saiki Kusuo no Ψ Nan)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Shun Haruse (Untrace)
· Sui Ishida (Tokyo Ghoul)
· Takatoshi Nakamura (Ao no Eins) pic.twitter.com/yGs95nkLas
Death Note's Artist, Prince of Tennis Creator, and SPY x FAMILY's Creator Too!
· Takeshi Konomi (Prince of Tennis)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Takeshi Obata (DEATH NOTE)
· Tatsuya Endo (SPYxFAMILY)
· Tsunomaru (Midori no Makibao) pic.twitter.com/W3tAEsR60V
To Love-Ru's Creator and More!
· Tsuyoshi Takaki (BLACK TORCK, HEART GEAR)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Yabuki Kentaro (BLACK CAT, To Love-Ru)
· Yamato Yamamoto (Owari no Seraph)
· Yohei Takemura (Mato Seihei no Slave) pic.twitter.com/kgt6AWuWF0
Twin Star Exorcists' Creator Too!
· Yoko Kamio (Hana Nochi Hare)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Yoshiaki Sukeno (Twin Star Exorcists)
· Yoshikage (Mona Lisa Mania)
· Yui Joyama (Libido Hunter Takeru) pic.twitter.com/23AuFzv3XJ
More Artwork from More Great Creators!
· Yura Ishito (Otome no harawata hoshi no iro)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Yusuke Nomura (Blue Lock)
· Yuuki Kodama (Demon Tune) pic.twitter.com/dHk966dnUK
That's Not All!
· Koji Oishi (Inumarudashi)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Aki Oono (Adashi Mono)
· Yoko Tanji (Zutto Sora o Miteita)
· Koji Inada & Riku Sanjo (Dragon Quest - Dai no Daibouken) pic.twitter.com/B13B5aQXcN
Almost There!
· Yigoku no Misawa (Ii yo ne! Yonezawa-sensei)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Tomoko Ninomiya (Nodame Cantabile)
· Shota Hattori (Japanese Movie Freak Eiko)
· Usamaru Furuya (Genkaku Picasso) pic.twitter.com/pJQPGSvuNz
What a Way to Celebrate!
· Yui Hirose (Wonder Rabbit Girl)— Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020
· Nobuhiro Watsuki & Kaoru Kurosaki (Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Hokkaidou Hen) pic.twitter.com/Jhk7oxPcL7
