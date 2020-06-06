Famous Manga Artists Celebrate Blue Exorcist's 10th Anniversary with Special Artwork

Kazue Kato's Blue Exorcist recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a special commemorate art book, and many famous manga creators have come together to celebrate the occasion with their own takes on the fan favorite series. Blue Exorcist might not have the most popular name out of all the offerings in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine, but it certainly has one of the most dedicated fan bases. This fan base even extends to other creators as well as many of them provided special sketches to fill the pages of the commemorative art book.

As shared by @WSJ_manga on Twitter, the special art book boasts artwork from creators such as Akira Toriyama, Masashi Kishimoto, Eiichiro Oda, Sui Ishida, and many more who have come together to cement this major milestone for the long running series.

Blue Exorcist's 10th Anniversary Commemorative Illustrations. pic.twitter.com/7ZBAxd7ZpJ — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2020

