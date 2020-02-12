Funimation Adds More Blue Exorcist And Durarara

Funimation hasn’t just made a name for itself by introducing countless numbers of fans to the insanely popular series that is Dragon Ball Z in North America and beyond, but it has also established itself as one of the premiere streaming services for anime around. With the company offering fans the opportunity to dive into the backlog of Dragon Ball episode, along with other popular anime such as My Hero Academia, Fairy Tail, and Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood to name a few. Now, the company is giving fans even more with installments of anime classics, Blue Exorcist and Durarara!!, coming to the service.

Funimation’s streaming service has managed to set itself apart recently from the likes of Crunchyroll and Hulu thanks to some of the exclusive anime that it has added to its roster. Paranoia Agent, a chilling series that follows a young attacker named Lil Slugger as he terrorizes a city, was recently added to Funimation, having only been shown on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, with a home video release nigh impossible to find.

Anime News Network shared the news that these two anime series would be coming to Funimation’s streaming service, adding to the already in-depth library of anime series that make up its catalogue.

Will you be catching these latest installments of Blue Exorcist and Durarara!! on Funimation’s streaming service? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

For those of you unfamiliar with Blue Exorcist, the series is a popular one published by Shueisha. The series tells the story of Rin Okumura and his twin brother Yukio. The pair are raised by an Exorcist named Shiro, and their lives take a turn when they learn Satan is their real father. Rin comes to find he inherited Satan’s demonic powers, and he chooses to become an Exorcist by going to True Cross Academy. However, the boy learns the job isn’t an easy one when Yukio winds up being his teacher, and he still has Satan hot on his tail.

For those unfamiliar with Durarara!!, the official description reads as such:

“In Tokyo’s downtown district of Ikebukuro, amidst many strange rumors and warnings of anonymous gangs and dangerous occupants, one urban legend stands out above the rest—the existence of a headless “Black Rider” who is said to be seen driving a jet-black motorcycle through the city streets. Mikado Ryuugamine has always longed for the excitement of the city life, and an invitation from a childhood friend convinces him to move to Tokyo. Witnessing the Black Rider on his first day in the city, his wishes already seem to have been granted. But as supernatural events begin to occur, ordinary citizens like himself, along with Ikebukuro’s most colorful inhabitants, are mixed up in the commotion breaking out in their city.”