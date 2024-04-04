Blue Exorcist Creator Hypes 15th Anniversary With New Poster

It is hard to believe, but Blue Exorcist has been around for nearly two decades now. In April 2009, the hit adventure series went live under creator Kazue Kato at Shueisha. The series just marked its 15th anniversary, and now the manga's creator is hyping the milestone with some special artwork.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of Kato himself. The creator posted an illustration with their manga leads as cute chibi mascots. The crew is all celebrating the 15-year milestone, and the poster confirms a special art exhibition for Blue Exorcist is on the way.

Blue Exorcist 15th Anniversary Illustration by Kazue Kato.



Series is commemorating the occasion with a Character Popularity Poll, Free-to-Read Chapters, and a Special Exhibition to be held at Shueisha Gallery on April 6th, 2024.https://t.co/4UDYJGPqPF pic.twitter.com/ag72NGB4PU — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 3, 2024

According to Kato, the manga anniversary will be marked with a slew of gifts. A popularity poll will be launched for Blue Exorcist along with a slew of free-to-read chapters. Plus, a special exhibition for Blue Exorcist is set to go down on April 6th at the Shueisha Gallery in Tokyo, Japan.

If you are not familiar with Blue Exorcist, the hit series is easy to find. The manga is published in English by Viz Media, so you can find Blue Exorcist chapters on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, Blue Exorcist's three seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll ahead of its season four premiere this fall. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth-the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!"

What do you think about this Blue Exorcist tribute? Can you believe the series has been around for this long? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!