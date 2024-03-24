Blue Exorcist Season 4 Announced With New Poster

Blue Exorcist recently wrapped up its highly anticipated third season this Winter, and the anime has announced that Season 4 is already in the works for a return later this year! Blue Exorcist made a shocking comeback with its first new season in several years adapting the Shimane Illuminati Saga from Kazue Kato's original manga series. This third season of the anime threw fans right back into the thick of the action with all of the episodes that premiered through the Winter 2024 anime schedule, but it's now come to an end with its first cour. More is already on the way, thankfully.

As part of the Anime Japan 2024 event over the weekend, Blue Exorcist has announced it will be returning for Season 4 of the anime some time this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. To celebrate the announcement of the new season, Blue Exorcist has dropped a new teaser trailer (that you can check out in the video above) and new poster (that you can check out below) for what it is calling Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-. Check it out:

How to Watch Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga- has yet to confirm its production staff, cast, and more as there are questions as to what it might (or might not) adapt from the manga. But as the anime prepares to come back for its next season later this October, you can catch up with the first three seasons of Blue Exorcist now streaming with Crunchyroll. The latest season, Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- aired over the Winter and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll teases the newest season as such:

"Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy. However, the Knights of the True Cross begin receiving an increasing number of consultations about demons as a wave of strange events begins to spread across the world. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school. But as the True Cross Academy Festival is in full swing, Lucifer, the King of Light and Commander-in- Chief of the Illuminati, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one. And to do so, he states that Izumo is necessary for a certain 'plan.'"

