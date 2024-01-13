Blue Exorcist Season 3 Opening, Ending Released: Watch

Blue Exorcist is back for a new season of episodes taking on a new arc, and the anime has introduced a new set of opening and ending theme sequences with its newest episode! Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- is one of the now airing returning franchises fans are getting to see with the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the first episode reintroduced fans to the cast of the original anime's first two seasons. It's been quite a while since the series has been around, so it instead eased fans back into the continuity before things get even more intense in the future.

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- is a new season of the anime set a couple of arcs after the end of the second season (which also had some original material of its own), and the second episode has fully debuted its opening and ending. The opening theme for the season is titled "Eye's Sentry" as performed by Uverworld, and you can check out the creditless version in the video above. The ending theme is titled "Gakkyu Nisshi" as performed by Mulasaki-Ima, and you can find it in the video below.

How to Watch Blue Exorcist Season 3

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- is currently scheduled to run for 12 episodes for its big comeback season this Winter, and you can find these new episodes (along with the first two seasons) now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. Tomokazu Seki, Nobuyuki Hiyama, and Koki Uchiyama join the cast for the new season as as Lewin Light, Michael Gedoin, and Lucifer respectively. Directed by Daisuke Yoshida for Studio VOLN, Crunchytoll teases Blue Exorcist Season 3 as such:

"Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy. However, the Knights of the True Cross begin receiving an increasing number of consultations about demons as a wave of strange events begins to spread across the world. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school. But as the True Cross Academy Festival is in full swing, Lucifer, the King of Light and Commander-in- Chief of the Illuminati, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one. And to do so, he states that Izumo is necessary for a certain 'plan.'"

What do you think of the opening and ending for Blue Exorcist Season 3?