Tokyo Revengers Creator to Launch New Manga

It has been some time since Ken Wakui published any new content, but that will change soon enough. If you did not know, the artist made their last stand with Tokyo Revengers, and the Kodansha series has gone on to become a hit with readers across the globe. Now, a new report suggests Wakui has a new manga on the horizon, and it will take the artist from Kodansha to Shueisha.

The update comes from a recently released Table of Contents for Weekly Shonen Jump. It was their fans keyed in on a note about an incoming issue of the magazine. After this week's issue goes live, Shueisha will put Wakui's new manga in print ASAP.

So far, we know little to nothing about this new manga except for its title. Wakui is calling his new project Negai no Astro. When the series launches, it is expected to take over the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump, so the team at Shueisha is backing Wakui all the way.

With this new project under thumb, Wakui's resume has added another line. Most recently, the artist brought Tokyo Revengers to life in 2017, and it ended in 2022. Before then, the artist tackled several other series for Kodansha like Desert Eagle, Abaddon, and Shinjuku Swan. Now, the artist is making their debut at Shueisha, and fans are curious how this new publication will vibe with Wakui.

If you have not read Tokyo Revengers yet, you can always brush up on the series. The title can be ready on K MANGA in full, and as for its anime, Tokyo Revengers is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

