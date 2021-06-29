✖

Blue Exorcist might not be topping the headlines these days, but the hit manga continues to draw in fans with its magical lens. Time and again, the supernatural series is noted as a sleeper hit, and that is all thanks to creator Kazue Kato. But soon, the manga will be going on an extended break that will weave well into 2022.

The update comes from a slew of reputable fan-sites such as WSJ_manga. Not long ago, the accounts reported that Kato will be taking a break from Blue Exorcist, and they are doing so to pursue a new project. In fact, they will publishing a short series spanning six months total, and Kato will adapt Fuyumi Ono's Eizen Karukaya Kaiitan. You can find the new series' blurb below:

"Shoko lives alone in shop inherited from an aunt. A sliding door that the women in the story do not use, is often open even when it has been closed. This used ot be the home of a samurai. Her mother said. 'Someone is in the attic.' One rainy day, a dead woman in a black kimono appeared..."

After handling this short series, Kato will return to Blue Exorcist, so fans can rest easy about the manga wrapping one day. The artist is expected to resume work on Blue Exorcist in April 2022. Of course, that time table could change between now and then, but fans are hoping Kato will stick to schedule.

If you are not familiar with Blue Exorcist, the manga debuted in April 2009 and has received a couple anime adaptations. Viz Media oversees its publication in the United States, so you can read its official synopsis below:

"Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth — the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin’s veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself."

What do you think of this Blue Exorcist update? Will you be able to handle this extended break?