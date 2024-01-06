Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode Count Revealed

Blue Exorcist has finally returned to screens for its highly anticipated third season years after the second season ended, and now the anime has revealed how many episodes this new wave will be sticking around for! Blue Exorcist has made its comeback as part of the now streaming Winter 2024 anime schedule, and with it is kicking off a whole new arc after everything that happened in the second season. Jumping ahead a few arcs in the manga after the second season's original ending, Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- has already started out a whole new battle for the Okumura brothers.

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- adapts Volume 10 through 15 of Kazue Kato's original manga series, and the first episode of the new season has made its premiere this week to help start it all off. With the anime's premiere also comes the confirmation that the third season of the series will be lasting for 12 episodes according to the anime's home media release plans in Japan. Which means that fans will be able to enjoy a full cour of the anime through the Winter 2024 season!

How to Watch Blue Exorcist Season 3

Directed by Daisuke Yoshida for Studio VOLN, Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- features a returning voice cast from the previous two seasons of the anime. New additions to the cast for the new season include Tomokazu Seki as Lewin Light, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Michael Gedoin, and Kouki Uchiyama as Lucifer. If you wanted to check out the new season along with the previous two seasons of the Blue Exorcist anime, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Blue Exorcist Season 3 as such:

"Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy. However, the Knights of the True Cross begin receiving an increasing number of consultations about demons as a wave of strange events begins to spread across the world. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school. But as the True Cross Academy Festival is in full swing, Lucifer, the King of Light and Commander-in- Chief of the Illuminati, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one. And to do so, he states that Izumo is necessary for a certain 'plan.'"

Are you excited to see more of Blue Exorcist's new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!