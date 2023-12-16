Blue Exorcist Season 3 Trailer, Poster Released

Blue Exorcist is one of the many anime franchises making their long awaited return in 2024, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from Season 3 of the anime taking on the Shimane Illuminati Saga! Blue Exorcist Season 2 wrapped up its run quite a long time ago with an original take on the events from Kazue Kato's manga series, but it was surprisingly announced earlier this year that the franchise would be coming back with a new anime project. Adding onto the surprise was the confirmation that this would be a new series moving a few arcs ahead.

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- will serve as the third season of the anime series adapting Volumes 10 through 15 from the original manga. Kicking off its comeback next January with much of the staff and cast from the previous anime returning for the new series, Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- has released a new trailer (that you can check out in the video above) and poster (that you can find below) for the third season as part of Jump Festa 2024.

(Photo: VOLN)

How to Watch Blue Exorcist Season 3

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- will be premiering on January 6th, 2024 in Japan, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this writing. Directed by Daisuke Yoshida for Studio VOLN, the new anime will feature a returning voice cast from the first two seasons with new additions to the cast Tomokazu Seki as Lewin Light, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Michael Gedoin, and Kouki Uchiyama as Lucifer. Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Yurie Daito will provide the character designs, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing the music.

If you wanted to catch up with Blue Exorcist's first two seasons before Season 3 premieres, you can now stream them with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the anime as such, "Rin, along with his twin brother Yukio Okumura are raised by an eminent priest, Shiro Fujimoto, but one day Rin discovers that their biological father is actually Satan! As the border between 'Assiah' (the human world) and 'Gehenna' (demon's world) is intruded upon by evils, Rin vows to become the ultimate exorcist to defeat his own father, Satan. To hone his raw skills, Rin enters True Cross Academy to train with other exorcist candidates."

Where does Blue Exorcist's Season 3 comeback rank among your most anticipated 2024 returns? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!