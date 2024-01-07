Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Is Now Streaming

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- is one of the key returning franchises airing new episodes for the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and now fans can check out the new episodes as they air with Crunnchyroll! Blue Exorcist ended the second season of the anime quite a long time ago, and fans had lost much hope that the anime would ever return with new episodes. Then it was surprisingly announced last year that Blue Exorcist would indeed be returning for a third season, and that this new season would be picking up a few arcs after the end of the second season.

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- is the third season of the anime tackled by a new studio, but the cast behind the first two seasons have returned for the new episodes. The new season is now streaming its first episode with Crunchyroll as one of their many offerings for the Winter 2024 schedule, and that means fans can now check out the new episodes in action as they continue to air over the next few months. To celebrate, Crunchyroll shared a special trailer for the third season's premiere below.

The first episode of Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- is now available on Crunchyroll!



✨ Watch: https://t.co/GEwAqfVTKG pic.twitter.com/VpQaYbQF07 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 6, 2024

How to Watch Blue Exorcist Season 3

Directed by Daisuke Yoshida for Studio VOLN, Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- will be running for 12 episodes for its new run this Winter. New additions to the cast for the new season include Tomokazu Seki as Lewin Light, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Michael Gedoin, and Kouki Uchiyama as Lucifer. If you wanted to check out the previous two seasons of the Blue Exorcist anime along with the new airing third season, you can find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Blue Exorcist Season 3 as such:

"Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy. However, the Knights of the True Cross begin receiving an increasing number of consultations about demons as a wave of strange events begins to spread across the world. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school. But as the True Cross Academy Festival is in full swing, Lucifer, the King of Light and Commander-in- Chief of the Illuminati, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one. And to do so, he states that Izumo is necessary for a certain 'plan.'"

What did you think of Blue Exorcist's Season 3 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!