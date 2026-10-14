Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Expands Cast Ahead of Netflix Release

Blue Eye Samurai is now in the works on coming back to Netflix with Season 2 of its animated series run next year, and has now revealed more of the new faces joining the cast for its new season. Blue Eye Samurai has been one of the most notable new releases on Netflix in the last few years. The anime inspired series introduced fans to a samurai on the quest for revenge, and the next season is taking her to London for the next phase in her journey.

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Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 will be introducing some new faces to the cast not only in this new region, but for the next phase of the other characters’ stories across Japan. Netflix has recently revealed three of the new cast members making their debuts along with the first look at their respective designs, but their role in the upcoming season is still a mystery about what kind of story they will be involved with in the new episodes. You can get the full breakdown below.

Blue Eye Samurai Reveals New Cast Additions for Season 2

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As revealed by Netflix, the newest names joining Blue Eye Samurai for Season 2 include Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet, Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando, and Sherry Cola as Kuma. They’ll be joining alongside currently confirmed members of the returning cast from the first season such as Maya Erksine as Mizu, Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler and more. As the new season continues to come together, it won’t be too much longer before we get to see much more of it in action as it will be making its return to Netflix early next year.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is currently scheduled to make its release worldwide with Netflix sometime in January 2027, but no concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. But that’s not all that’s planned for the future of the franchise as it has also been revealed that there’s also a third season of the series in the works as well. But this third season will actually be the final one bringing Mizu’s story to its ultimate conclusion. There’s quite a lot more to look forward to now that it’s been confirmed Netflix will let this story get to its ending.

What to Know for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2

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Blue Eye Samurai series creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green are returning for the new season with animation production from Blue Spirit, and the duo is all in support of its comparisons to anime. As Green previously told ComicBook, “We’re anime fans too, and we knew what we were doing wasn’t anime, but we were hoping the anime fans would find it and embrace it as something as a distant cousin, but familiar,” the creator stated.” So it’s been wonderful. I mean, anime fans are so passionate. They love it…like the most rabid sports fan doesn’t love their team like anime fans love anime.”

Blue Eye Samurai has been a big success for Netflix thus far with some notable Emmy awards wins under its belt, and it’s likely that this second season will be continuing that hot streak if the earliest reactions to the season are any indication. What are you hoping to see from these new characters in Blue Eye Samurai Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!