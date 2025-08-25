Blue Eye Samurai Creators Tease Season 2’s New Location

Blue Eye Samurai is now in the works on Season 2 for Netflix, and the creators behind it all are teasing the major location coming in the new episodes. Blue Eye Samurai has been a major hit with Netflix as the first season offered a brutal and awesome look at a whole new kind of protagonist. With its lead Mizu being driven by revenge, the end of the first season teased that she would be needing to go to an entirely different country in order to see her final vengeance through. Now it’s time to see this new location in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blue Eye Samurai shared a new look at Season 2 during Netflix’s presentation as part of the Anime NYC 2025 weekend, and the first teaser for the new episodes had co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green teasing fans about what to expect for the next phase in Mizu’s journey. And coming off of the cliffhanger from the first season, the two teased a little bit about what is coming Mizu’s way as she makes her way to London to take down more of her targets.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Teases New London Location

Play video

“Mizu’s journey remains the same,” Noizumi teased for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2. “Revenge is her religion.” Green then took this tease even further and highlighted the new London setting coming in the season, “She believes that at least two of the men that she’s out to kill are going to be somewhere in this magical place called London.” Noting in the teaser that this is the first look at Mizu as she’s breaking into some place in order to kill someone, Green teases that the timeline for the second season might be taking place after some other major developments that might have happened in between seasons.

Green also named characters like Swordmaker, Ringo, Taigen and Akemi that we’ll see in the coming season, but Noizumi then ominously teased there would be some unexpected returns from characters thought to be dead as well with “…there are also going to be maybe some people you thought died, who maybe are still alive.” Now that Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is in the full slate of production with Netflix, it’s time to get ready for what could be coming for Mizu next as she continues down this violent path of revenge as seen in the episodes thus far.

When Does Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Come Out?

Netflix

Netflix has unfortunately yet to announce a release window or date for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 as of this time, but it has been in the works for quite a while. Speaking to ComicBook last year to celebrate the series‘ Emmy nomination for Best Animated Series (which it ended up winning), series co-creator Michael Green revealed how excited the team was to get to work, “We’re excited how it’s coming along. It’s going great. We have the best team you could ask for working, applying all their talent and experience into doing the impossible again. And more of the impossible, and celebrating what we got good at and trying some really new crazy things too.”

At the time of that interview, Green even explained that they were in the works on the new season’s very first episode, “We’re actually playing hooky from it. So when we finish talking to you, we’ll check our email and see the latest designs or early storyboards for our first episode.” With Blue Eye Samurai winning that Emmy award with its first season (and beating out some big names in the process), hopes for Season 2 are definitely high.