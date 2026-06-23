Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Drops Cool New Look Ahead of Netflix Debut

Blue Eye Samurai is now in the works on Season 2, and Netflix has dropped a cool new look as it teases what’s next for Mizu in the new episodes. Blue Eye Samurai has been one of the coolest new animated series to release with the streaming service in the past few years, so it’s no surprise to find out that it was already in the works on a second season. And now fans have gotten a new update as part of Netflix’s reveal of more of their now in the works animated projects.

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Netflix took the stage during Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 to show off their new slate of anime projects now in the works, and that includes Blue Eye Samurai. The second season has been showing off a little bit here and there while it’s been in the midst of production, and thankfully Netflix brought a new look at Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 to this panel as well. Teasing more of Mizu as she heads into a new country, you can check it out below.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Reveals New Look at Mizu

Courtesy of Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 will be taking Mizu to London as previously teased by series co-creator Amber Noizumi. “Mizu’s journey remains the same,” Nozumi stated. “Revenge is her religion. She believes that at least two of the men that she’s out to kill are going to be somewhere in this magical place called London.” The co-creator also teased some surprising returning faces too with “…there are also going to be maybe some people you thought died, who maybe are still alive.” But the first story details have been revealed as well.

“In season 2, Mizu’s bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons,” Netflix’s newest story tease for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 reads. “In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for new purpose.” Picking up from where the first season left off, it seems Mizu’s hunt for revenge is only going to get more intense from here on out. Make sure you’re caught up with it all on Netflix.

When Does Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 has unfortunately yet to set a release date or window with Netflix as of the time of this writing (and is only currently teased as “coming soon” through a press release), but series creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green are returning for the new season with animation production from Blue Spirit. Further staff for the new season have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, nor have any returning or new cast additions been revealed.

When asked by ComicBook about whether or not Blue Eye Samurai counts as an anime, co-creator Michael Green reveals he’s all for it. “We’re anime fans too, and we knew what we were doing wasn’t anime, but we were hoping the anime fans would find it and embrace it as something as a distant cousin, but familiar. So it’s been wonderful. I mean, anime fans are so passionate. They love it…like the most rabid sports fan doesn’t love their team like anime fans love anime.”

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