Blue Eye Samurai Studio Shares First Season 2 Review

Blue Eye Samurai recently released its first poster for its second season, promising to continue Mizu’s path of vengeance as she hopes to strike down her targets in merry old London. Even with a release date for the Emmy-award-winning animated series not being revealed, a surprising review has arrived from the creators behind the scenes when it comes to the Netflix show. The first season took many viewers by surprise and became a runaway hit for the streaming service, and from the newly released review, it looks like the second season might take the ball and run with it.

Levels Audio is an award-winning sound studio in Hollywood, California, working with quite a few productions since it was first established in 1999. Ever since its introduction in the entertainment world, Levels has received some serious acclaim, winning multiple Primetime Emmy awards and nominations during its history. In said studio, musician George Stanford shared a positive review for the upcoming season two, seemingly adding Blue Eye Samurai to his expansive resume. In the past, Stanford has worked on series such as Yellowjacket, American Idol, Schoolhouse Rock, Shark Tank, and more. Here’s what Stanford had to say concerning Mizu’s long-awaited comeback: “Season 2 is so damn good. I’ve been recording the entire amazing cast for this at “Levels Audio.”

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Debut

With the release of the Netflix series’ first poster, the streaming service confirmed that the second season was ‘coming soon,’ though a precise release date remains a mystery. The first season ended at the tail-end of 2023, and considering the level of animation required to bring Blue Eye Samurai to life, we would fully expect that it would take some serious time in the oven to create Mizu’s return. Luckily, season one gave plenty of meat to Mizu’s story as to where she could go moving forward.

Blue Eye Samurai started by establishing Mizu’s character, seeing her traversing Japan as a samurai while pretending to be a man. While the titular character carved a bloody path throughout the landscape, she still had some targets that had escaped her grasp. When we last left the Emmy-award-winning series, Mizu had decided to follow the objects of her revenge to London, which is sure to be a far different environment from what we previously witnessed. As dangerous as Japan was, the Blue Eye Samurai still had a familiarity with her surroundings, but the same most likely won’t be the case in England.

While the second season is currently in the works, Blue Eye Samurai’s creators haven’t been shy when it comes to expanding on Mizu’s bloody tale. In the past, Michael Green and Amber Noizumi have stated that they are hoping for far more seasons moving forward, even crossing their fingers that they’ll get the chance to create some spin-off series. Luckily, considering the popularity of the animated series, they might just get their wish.

