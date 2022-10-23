Blue Lock Releases Anime's Ending: Watch

Blue Lock's anime debut run is now a few episodes in, and that means that fans have finally gotten a look at its full ending theme sequence to help celebrate this milestone! With the Fall 2022 anime schedule now a few weeks into its slate of premieres, fans have gotten to get their first impressions of all of the new anime we will be checking out over the next few weeks. There are already a few standout releases as a result, and one major sports series will be scratching that itch this season in some surprising ways following its premiere episode.

Blue Lock really took fans by surprise with the premiere that set it out from all of the other sports action series that they might have been accustomed to, and it set itself up for a pretty interesting debut season. This has continued through the first couple of episodes that have changed things up, and the third episode continues this with the full debut of its first ending theme sequence for its first season. Titled "WINNER" as performed by Shugo Nakamura, you can check out Blue Lock's first ending theme sequence below:

What is Blue Lock?

Blue Lock has been emphasizing a single striker mentality above the teamwork hailed in other series, and it's been a standout soccer series because of it. Introducing fans to a main character who wants to accomplish his dreams of becoming a star player for Japan's World Cup team, he and 299 other young hopefuls with the same dream are now competing in a series of fierce challenges that will result in five of the best young players in Japan's history. If you wanted to catch Blue Lock's new episodes as they air in Japan, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Blue Lock as such, "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

