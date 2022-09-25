Blue Lock Reveals Episode Count

Blue Lock is kicking off its anime debut next month together with the rest of the heavy hitters premiering during the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series has revealed how many episodes its anime will be sticking around for! Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series has already been a pretty bit sports hit for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since it first debuted back in 2018, but now the franchise is getting ready to be introduced to a whole new wave of fans that might not be completely aware of the intensity that separates this from other sports anime releases.

Blue Lock has quite a lot of ground to cover, and thankfully it has confirmed that the debut season will be running for two consecutive cours when it launches next month. As reported by Comic Natalie, Blue Lock's debut anime season is slated to run for 24 episodes in total. The first season will be running from Fall through the Spring anime season (meaning it will wrap up its debut run before the Spring anime kick off in April), and that means fans will get to see quite a lot of Yoichi Isagi's time in the titular Blue Lock.

(Photo: Eight Bit)

Blue Lock will be premiering on October 8th and Crunchyroll has previously announced that they will be streaming the new series for international territories alongside its launch overseas (as BLUELOCK). Tetsuaki Watanabe will be directing the new anime for 8-Bit and the confirmed cast includes the likes of Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira, Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi, Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri, Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi, Shoya Chiba as Yudai Imamura, Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru, Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya, Ryunosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon, Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi, Kenichi Suzumura as Ryosuke Kira, Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego, Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri, and Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou, Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko, Ryota Suzuki as Junichi and Keisuke Wanima, and Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi.

Crunchyroll teases Blue Lock's anime as such, "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Will this be enough episodes for Blue Lock's first season? What are you hoping to see in the anime's initial run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!