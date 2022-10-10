Blue Lock Wins Over Fans With Surprising First Episode

Blue Lock has finally kicked off its anime adaptation run, and the series is already winning over fans around the world for its surprisingly intense first episode! Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series has already been a hit with fans ever since it launched with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, and it's because it has shaken up much of the standard formula from usual sports anime and manga offerings. Now that the franchise has made its full anime debut, even more fans are getting their first look at what makes this new series so much different than before.

Blue Lock shakes up the usual sports competitiveness seen in other manga and anime offerings as while they might promote teamwork and follow a group of characters as their team tries to get a major victory, this series is not concerned with any of that. Gathering 300 of Japan's young and promising strikers, they are now in the midst of a grueling training competition that will make them the best in the world. It's all on them to succeed, and each of them is doing the most to become the true number one.

It's such a shake up that fans can't wait to see what's next from the series after the premiere.