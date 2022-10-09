Blue Lock Releases Anime Opening: Watch

Blue Lock has officially made its anime adaptation premiere as part of the jam packed schedule of new releases we will get to see over the Fall, and that means the anime has released its opening theme sequence too! There are some pretty big franchises releases new episodes this October, but even among all of this is the standout new sports series being offered. The anime adaptation taking on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series offers a much more intense kind of soccer series than fans might have expected, and that includes an explosive opening theme sequence too.

Blue Lock's first episode premiered with just its opening theme sequence playing during the end episode credits (which means there's no ending theme sequence debut just yet), and it teased all of the faces fans will see over the course of Isagi's trials in the titular Blue Lock facility. Titled "Chaos ga Kiwamaru" as performed by UNISON SQUARE GARDEN, the opening theme sequence has been released with a creditless version on the series' YouTube channel. You can check it out for yourself below:

If you wanted to catch Blue Lock's new episodes as they air in Japan, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

The cast for the series includes the likes of Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira, Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi, Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri, Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi, Shoya Chiba as Yudai Imamura, Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru, Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya, Ryunosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon, Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi, Kenichi Suzumura as Ryosuke Kira, Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego, Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri, and Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou, Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko, Ryota Suzuki as Junichi and Keisuke Wanima, and Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi.

What do you think of Blue Lock's opening theme? How did you like the series premiere overall?