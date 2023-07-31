Blue Lock Announces New Football Club Collab

Blue Lock brought its first season to life last year, and it has put soccer on the map. The sport series has experienced a huge bump in the past year, and the latest FIFA World Cup put Yoichi Isagi on the map. In fact, the anime's rise has even reeled in a number of professional collabs, and now Blue Lock has found another football team to work with.

The update comes courtesy of Kodansha as the publisher confirmed Blue Lock's new pro partner. It seems Inter Milan is now working with the Blue Lock team on special collabs. This deal is the second Blue Lock has struck as the series teamed up with Liverpool FC last year. This original partnership has been expanded according to new reports, so Blue Lock is still bringing in lots of good publicity for football squads.

And of course, that bump is hardly surprising. Blue Lock may be a sports anime, but the genre is pretty huge. Released in 2018, Blue Lock has nearly 30 million copies in circulation, and the anime is faring just as well. In fact, studio Eight Bit has announced Blue Lock season 2 is already in the works, and a movie is on the way with supervision by creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura.

If you have not watched Blue Lock, you should know the show is easy to binge right now. All of season 1 is streaming on Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Blue Lock can be read on the K Manga app outside of Japan. So for more details on the thrilling sports series, you can read Blue Lock's official synopsis below:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock -- a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players -- is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!"

What do you think about this Blue Lock collaboration? Are you caught up on the sports show ahead of season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!