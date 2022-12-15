Blue Lock Sales Are Skyrocketing Thanks to The World Cup

The World Cup continues in Qatar, with various countries sending their best football, aka soccer, players to attempt to take home the gold. With Japan's team receiving uniforms that were designed by none other than the artist of Blue Lock, Yusuke Nomura, the manga has apparently received a big boost not just thanks to the recent release of its anime adaptation, but also thanks to soccer fever that is taking the world by storm. As the series gains in popularity, manga sales are sure to continue ticking upward the world over.

Creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura first began Blue Lock's story in 2018, with the first season of the anime adaptation beginning earlier this year and competing for the top spot for new anime against contenders including Spy x Family, Lycoris Recoil, and Chainsaw Man to name a few. With the first season's first cours set to come to a close following episode twelve's release, an additional twelve will bring season one to an end. Luckily, based on the success of the anime adaptation, a season two might be a surefire bet as there are plenty of stories from the manga that have yet to hit the small screen.

Blue Lock Lock

Thanks in part to the World Cup and the continued success of the anime adaptation, Blue Lock has sold a staggering two million copies over the past two weeks, solidifying its success.

(Photo: Eight Bit)

If you have yet to dive into the world of Blue Lock, the first batch of episodes are currently available to check out on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing an official description for this story that sees players willing to put their careers on the line for greatness:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Via Oricon