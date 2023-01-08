Blue Lock Debuts New Opening: Watch

Blue Lock took a brief break for the holidays and is finally back for the second half of its debut anime season, and that means it kicked things off with a new opening theme! The first half of the season wrapped up its run last Fall with the start of the Second Selection arc that teased Isagi Yochi's next major phase of his brutal challenges within the Blue Lock facility. Fans were left on a major cliffhanger that saw Isagi challenging his toughest opponent yet, and now the anime is finally back to show off how that worked out for him and the others.

The second half of the season is now airing as part of the Winter 2023 new wave of anime, and with Episode 13 actually had two different opening themes. At the start of the episode featured the first opening theme, but the end of the episode debuted the new opening, "Judgement" as performed by ASH THE HERO in place of a new ending theme sequence. To celebrate Blue Lock's new episodes, you can check out the creditless version of the second opening below:

How to Watch Blue Lock's New Episodes

With the Second Selection arc of the series now in full swing with these new episodes airing this Winter, now is the perfect time to catch up with Blue Lock's run. If you wanted to do just that and check out the first 12 episodes of Blue Lock that premiered last Fall, and the now airing new episodes of the second cour alongside their premiere in Japan, you can now find Blue Lock's anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

How do you like Blue Lock's new opening? How does it compare to the first opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!